Monmouth University deemed safe after lockdown in New Jersey, prosecutor's office says. Main campus will have delayed opening.

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- Monmouth University's main campus was on lockdown early Tuesday morning in New Jersey, but investigators say it has now been deemed safe.

The Monmouth County prosecutor's office says police were called to investigate a phone threat, but it does not appear to be credible.

Students and staff had been advised to shelter in place for several hours overnight at the West Long Branch campus.

School officials say the campus will have a delayed opening at 10 a.m., with classes starting after 11 a.m.

The school posted an update on its website shortly after 7:15 a.m., which reads:

"Monmouth University is continuing its investigation. Campus will have a delayed opening at 10 AM and classes will start after 11 AM. As we continue our investigation, residents are still asked to shelter in place. As any information becomes available, we will update you immediately."

