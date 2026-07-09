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Man throws Molotov cocktails at church, Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Queens, NYPD says

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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A man was arrested after police said he threw Molotov cocktails at a church and a Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Queens. 

Small fires broke out in both places after the incidents. 

The NYPD said the 36-year-old threw the first device just before midnight Wednesday at Iglesia Bautista El Mesias on 75th Avenue. It exploded and started a small fire.

Then, the man went to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on 78th Street and threw a Molotov cocktail that hit a door, exploded and started another small fire.

The Fire Department extinguished both fires, and no damage was reported. There were no injuries, police said. 

Police have not identified the person taken into custody and did not release details of the arrest. Charges are pending, according to officers. 

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