Man throws Molotov cocktails at church, Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Queens, NYPD says

A man was arrested after police said he threw Molotov cocktails at a church and a Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Queens.

Small fires broke out in both places after the incidents.

The NYPD said the 36-year-old threw the first device just before midnight Wednesday at Iglesia Bautista El Mesias on 75th Avenue. It exploded and started a small fire.

Then, the man went to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on 78th Street and threw a Molotov cocktail that hit a door, exploded and started another small fire.

The Fire Department extinguished both fires, and no damage was reported. There were no injuries, police said.

Police have not identified the person taken into custody and did not release details of the arrest. Charges are pending, according to officers.