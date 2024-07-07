MLB announces All-Stars. Here's who made it from Yankees, Mets.

NEW YORK -- The three Yankees heading to the All-Star Game are mostly no surprise, but some will likely question why the Mets got just one.

MLB announced Sunday that outfielders Aaron Judge and Juan Soto and closer Clay Holmes will represent the Bronx for the AL and first baseman Pete Alonso will rep Queens for the NL on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Judge and Soto will start. Alonso is a reserve.

Judge is in the midst of perhaps the greatest season of his nine-year career. He entered Sunday night's game against the Boston Red Sox as the major league leader in home runs (32), RBIs (83), slugging percentage (.686) and OPS (1.115). He was also batting .311 and had a .429 on-base percentage, second only in the majors to teammate Soto.

Soto has been as advertised since coming over in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres during the offseason. He entered play Sunday with a .430 on-base percentage, a .294 average, 21 homers and 63 RBIs.

Holmes got the nod despite blowing five of his 24 save opportunities, but when on has been dominant.

"I'm excited," Holmes said prior to Sunday night's game. "This place means a lot to me -- the organization, teammates and coaches, all the people here. To be able to represent all the guys here, it's something I don't take lightly. It's a huge honor, and I'm super grateful for this opportunity."

Some Mets could cry snub

That Alonso was named an All-Star shouldn't be a surprise. The 29-year-old slugger had been named to the Midsummer Classic three previous times and was the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year. With a strong second half, he should post typical Alonso numbers as he concluded Sunday's 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates with 18 homers and 48 RBIs.

"It's really exciting," Alonso said. "It's really elite company. It's such an honor. I'm very humbled and very happy to partake. It's really cool."

Two Mets who appear to have been snubbed are shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Lindor started the season slowly, hitting just .210 in April, but he has picked it up since and is currently at .250 with 15 homers and 45 RBIs. He also got the Mets back to .500 with a two-run single in the ninth inning on Sunday.

"I guess I have got to have a better April," Lindor lamented.

Nimmo is only hitting .249, but he batted .315 in June as the Mets climbed out of a serious sub-.500 hole to position themselves squarely in the NL wild card race. Overall, the 31-year-old left-fielder has 13 homers, 53 RBIs and a solid .811 OPS.

"I have done what I can do," Nimmo said. "I am just not winning the popularity contest right now."