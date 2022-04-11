Miya Ponsetto, who falsely accused Black teen of stealing cellphone, due in court

NEW YORK -- The California woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her cellphone inside a SoHo hotel is due back in court Monday.

Miya Ponsetto has been offered a plea deal that allows her to avoid jail time. First, she must plead guilty to unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime in Manhattan court.

The disturbing incident involving the 14-year-old boy was captured on video in December 2020 and quickly went viral.

Ponsetto will be required to live a law-abiding life for the next two years and continue with therapy before she's allowed to withdraw her initial plea for lesser charges.