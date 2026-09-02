87-year-old hiker found dead in New Jersey after 2 day search, hiking partner rescued

An 87-year-old woman was found dead, and a man was rescued after the pair went missing Sunday during a hike in New Jersey, police said.

The Morris County Sheriff's Office found an unattended car around 10:14 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at Pyramid Mountain. Law enforcement searched the area for the owner of the car but couldn't find anyone.

A multi-agency search for the car's owner continued Monday and Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials announced Tuesday morning that they were looking for John Higgins, 77, and Virginia Taetzch, 87. They said the two went for a hike around 1 p.m. Sunday and hadn't been seen since.

After an extensive search, officers found them at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. Higgins was alive and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Taetzch was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This was a tremendous effort by the men and women of multiple Morris County Law Enforcement agencies. The coordination and determination of all of those officers were able to save Mr. Higgins' life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ms. Taetzch," said Montville Chief of Police Andrew Caggiano.

Officials did not specify what her cause of death was.