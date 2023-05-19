Search continues for 11-year-old Alfa Barrie as loved ones mourn loss of 13-year-old Garrett Warren

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is still searching for an 11-year-old boy from Harlem who went missing last week.

The search took a tragic turn Thursday when the body of his friend, 13-year-old Garrett Warren, was found in the Harlem River.

Friends, neighbors and family were stopping by the block where Garrett grew up all day, in disbelief he's no longer there.

While his family is mourning, police are actively searching for his 11-year old friend both on land and in water.

"He was a good kid. He was from the neighborhood. Everybody loved him around here. He played with all the kids. Everybody knew him. It's so sad," one woman said.

Outside his Harlem home, people lit candles and left sweet messages for the teen, who loved football.

"I really can't believe this happened," one woman said.

Police say his body was found Thursday in the Harlem River, a quarter of a mile from his home, several days after he was reported missing.

His family is in disbelief.

Read more: Intense search continues for missing boys Alfa Barrie and Garrett Warren

Friday, the family of 11-year old Alfa Barrie, who is still missing, prayed at a mosque in the Bronx, hoping police find him soon and safe.

"Today is Friday, the holiest day in the Muslim calendar. We ask people to keep us in their prayers, all the imams, all the mosques throughout. Families at home, mothers, fathers, kids, youngsters. Keep us in their prayer," said Ahmadou Diallo, Alfa's uncle.

Police say Alfa and Garrett were last seen together on surveillance video near 145th Street and Lennox Avenue on Friday evening.

Since then, both families have been canvassing city streets looking for the boys, and police have been desperately searching land and water.

"We feel very sad. They are all kids. They all belong to their parents. We feel very sad," Diallo said.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue their search for Alfa.

Both families are asking for prayers.