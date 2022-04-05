Police searching for missing Bronx teenager with autism

Jose Coatl NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to find a missing teenager with autism from the Bronx.

According to police, 15-year-old Jose Coatl was last seen leaving his home on Pierce Avenue in the Morris Park section around 7 p.m. Saturday.

He has brown eyes, is about 5-feet-4-inches tall and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Jose or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.