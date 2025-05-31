Brooklyn community celebrates return of missing bodega cat

A celebration was held Friday in Brooklyn for a once-missing bodega cat that was returned home.

Earlier in May, CBS News New York spoke with Ali Alesaei, who manages Prince Deli and Juice Bar. Some like to say he co-manages with the true prince of the shop, Snowy the Persian cat.

Video shows stranger walking off with beloved bodega cat

Surveillance video from May 8 shows Snowy being taken by a man Alesaei says he's never seen in his 24-hour store before. Alesaei put missing posters up in the bodega and around the neighborhood, offering a reward for Snowy's safe return.

"It was all over the chats that we have for the neighborhood, and people were looking around and trying to find Snowy," Flatbush resident Sierra Fox said.

After two weeks, Alesaei said he finally got word of his beloved cat's whereabouts.

"Someone come to us, he said, 'I saw his face in the news and I know where he's at,' and he bring him back for us. Thanks God," he said.

Alesaei believes the person who picked Snowy up may have just left the 5-month-old cat by another bodega about three blocks down. The person who brought him back wanted to remain anonymous.

"I'm so happy because we found Snowy after two weeks of darkness," Alesaei said.

Reunion party thrown for Snowy's return

The missing signs were quickly replaced with reunion party signs for the fuzzy feline.

Alesaei set up a tent and table outside the shop with balloons and streamers, offering community members cookies with photos of Snowy on them and a three-tier cake.

"Snowy is a neighborhood celebrity," one Flatbush resident said.

"It shows that a lot of people in this community really care – care about each other, care about our neighbors, our animals, our bodegas," Fox said.

"We all need this. It's perfect," Flatbush resident Lisa Zbar said.

Customers say they're excited to pop back into their neighborhood store and say hi to their favorite employee again.

To make sure he never goes missing again, Snowy now has an AirTag attached to his collar.

"We bought the tracker and we have to close the door at midnight because I don't want him to be outside no more," Alesaei said.

Alesaei said he considered getting a new cat during those two weeks, but he didn't, telling CBS News New York that Snowy is irreplaceable.