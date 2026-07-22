Union snap 8-game winless skid, beat Red Bulls 3-1

Milan Iloski opened the scoring in the ninth minute, Indiana Vassilev and Neil Pierre each added a goal, and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 3-1 on Wednesday night for their first win in more than three months.

The Union (2-10-4), who went into the World Cup break winless in eight straight, got their first win since a 2-1 victory at Montreal on April 11.

Vassilev gave the Union a 2-1 lead in the 57th. Frankie Westfield played and arcing ball-in from the right sideline to the back post and Vassilev's volley deflected off defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty a slipped past a diving Horvath.

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvarth, who finished with seven saves, misplayed an arcing ball in front of the net and Iloski was there to tap it in for his eighth goal this season.

Pierre subbed on for Japhet Sery Larsen in the 56th minute and scored his first career goal to give Philadelphia a two-goal lead in the 66th. Pierre, an 18-year-old homegrown, made his home debut and his second career MLS appearance.

Cade Cowell got New York on the scoreboard in the 38th when he ran onto a ball played by Emil Forsberg and put away a first-touch shot that deflected off goalkeeper Andre Blake into the net.

Blake had four saves.

The Red Bulls (6-6-4) had their four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

The Union outshot New York 22-10, 10-5 on target.