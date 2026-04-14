Trout homers for 3rd time in 2 games as Angels go deep 5 times, beat Yankees 7-1

Mike Trout homered for the third time in two games, combining with Jo Adell and Jorge Soler for three consecutive long balls in a five-pitch span against Ryan Weathers in the first inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Yankees 7-1 on Tuesday night.

Trout hit a 2-1 fastball to the loading dock adjacent to Monument Park in center field and Adell hit another fastball on the next pitch into the visiting bullpen in left-center field. Three pitches later, Soler drove a 2-0 fastball into the left-field seats

Trout homered for the third straight at-bat after connecting in the sixth and eighth innings in Monday's 11-10 loss.

Los Angeles hit three straight homers for the first time since June 24, 2023, at Colorado, and sent the Yankees to their sixth loss in seven games.

Reid Detmers (1-1) allowed one run and four hits in seven-plus innings, walked none and struck out nine — all on breaking balls.

Former Yankee Oswald Peraza homered in the fourth and had three hits. Yoan Moncada had a two-run single in the sixth and opened the eighth with a homer off newly recalled Yerry De los Santos.

Weathers (0-2) allowed five runs, five hits and a career-high four homers in five-plus innings while striking out 10. Before Tuesday, New York starters had allowed three homers in their first 16 games.

New York's first four hitters were right-handed for the first time since Sept. 27, 2023.

Randal Grichuk doubled in the eighth off Detmers after going hitless in his first 15 at-bats as a Yankee and scored on pinch-hitter Ben Rice's sacrifice fly.

Anthony Volpe (left shoulder surgery) went 0 for 2 with a pair of strikeouts in his first rehab game for Double-A Somerset and had one assist during five innings at shortstop.

Major League Baseball changed the scoring decision for the game-ending play at Tampa Bay on Saturday night, adding an error for Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. for bobbling Jonathan Aranda's chopper.

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RHP Luis Gil (0-1, 6.75 ERA) starts for the Yankees on Wednesday.