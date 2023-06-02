Justice Department closes Pence documents probe with no charges

Mike Pence to announce 2024 presidential run Mike Pence to announce 2024 presidential run on June 7 00:44

Washington — The Justice Department has closed its investigation into former Vice President Mike Pence's handling of classified documents and will not seek charges against him, four people familiar with the matter tell CBS News.

On Thursday, in a brief letter from the Justice Department, Pence's attorney was advised that the FBI and DOJ's National Security Division had completed their investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information and no criminal charges would be sought.

Two sources familiar with the classified documents probe tell CBS News that multiple aides were interviewed as part of the probe, including Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short, and the former vice president himself.

Federal investigators had been looking into the former vice president's handling of classified records after documents were discovered at his Indiana home earlier this year. NBC News first reported that Pence won't be charged.

The news comes days before Pence is expected to announce his presidential bid.

