Beecher scores twice, Backlund reaches 600-point mark in 5-4 Flames win over Devils

John Beecher scored his first two goals for Calgary, and Mikael Backlund recorded his 600th career NHL point with a third-period goal in the Flames' 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Former Devils Kevin Bahl and Yegor Sharangovich each also scored for Calgary. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves, and the Flames blocked 21 shots, claiming just their second win in their past eight games.

Luke Hughes had one goal and one assist, and Jack Hughes, Maxim Tsyplakov and Simon Nemec each scored for New Jersey. Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and had an assist.

Beecher, who was a healthy scratch the past two games, had his first career short-handed goal less than one minute into the second period.

With Calgary up 2-1, he stole the puck from Jack Hughes in the neutral zone then banked his rebound in off Markstrom after the Devils goalie stopped Beecher's initial shot.

Nemec cut the Flames' advantage to 3-2 less than a minute later with a power-play goal. But Sharangovich, who played his first 205 games over three seasons with the Devils before being traded to the Flames in 2023, buried a back-hand shot on a two-on-one that boosted Calgary's lead to 4-2.

After Beecher scored on a two-on-one break, Bahl made it 2-0 at 14:07 of the first period – scoring on Markstrom, for whom he was traded on June 19, 2024.

Tsyplakov answered at 16:14 for his first goal in 11 games with the Devils since they acquired him Jan. 27, cutting Calgary's lead to 2-1.

The Flames had dropped four straight road games prior to Thursday.

Up next

Flames: At New York Islanders on Saturday

Devils: Host Los Angeles Kings on Saturday