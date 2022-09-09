Watch CBS News
Police seek suspect accused of raping woman at Midtown subway station

A sketch of a suspect wanted in connection to a Midtown rape.
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect accused of raping a woman in Midtown.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Sept. 1 at an unknown subway station.

Police say a man approached a 21-year-old woman after she entered the 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue subway station, then reportedly took her to several other stations.

At one stop, he allegedly took the victim to the end of the platform and raped her.

The woman was treated at a local hospital.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect. He is described as a dark-skinned man with facial hair and a scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing burgundy-and-gold shorts and black-and-white Croc shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on September 9, 2022 / 4:10 PM

