Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing man sitting in outdoor dining area in Midtown
NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a stranger not far from Madison Square Garden on Friday night.
It happened on West 33rd Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues just before midnight.
Police say a 25-year-old man was sitting in an outdoor dining area when a man came up to him and stabbed him in the back of the neck with a sharp object.
Officers searched the area and caught the suspect at the corner of West 33rd Street and Broadway.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The suspect is facing multiple charges, including assault.
Sources tell CBS2 he has a long criminal record with 43 prior arrests and multiple arrests for fare beating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.