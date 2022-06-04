Watch CBS News
Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing man sitting in outdoor dining area in Midtown

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a stranger not far from Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

It happened on West 33rd Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues just before midnight.

Police say a 25-year-old man was sitting in an outdoor dining area when a man came up to him and stabbed him in the back of the neck with a sharp object.

Officers searched the area and caught the suspect at the corner of West 33rd Street and Broadway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including assault.

Sources tell CBS2 he has a long criminal record with 43 prior arrests and multiple arrests for fare beating.

