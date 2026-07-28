NYPD Det. Didarul Islam remembered one year after deadly Midtown office shooting

Loved ones of NYPD Det. Didarul Islam, who was killed in a Midtown shooting in 2025, will gather to honor his life, service and sacrifice.

Tuesday marks one year since the deadly shooting at 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan that killed four people.

New York City officials, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, are getting ready for the memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. in the Bronx.

What happened?

Islam was just 36 years old when he was killed during the shooting. The Bangladeshi immigrant and five-year NYPD veteran was assigned to the 47th Precinct in the Bronx but was working a private security detail at the office building.

A gunman opened fire inside the building's lobby, killing Islam and three others before taking his own life, according to police.

NYPD Officer Didarul Islam NYPD

The 27-year-old suspect, Shane Tamura, traveled to the building from Las Vegas, where he tried to target the NFL headquarters but took the wrong elevator. He had documented mental health issues, law enforcement said.

The other victims were identified as Blackstone employee Wesley LePatner, security officer Aland Etienne and Rudin Management employee Julia Hyman.

Tuesday also marks when a law in honor of Aland goes into effect. The legislation increases the minimum wage for city security officers up to $22.20 in January and requires employers to provide health and welfare benefits and mandate paid vacation and holidays.

"We miss you"

Islam was an officer at the time of the shooting but was posthumously promoted to detective.

He had two young children, and his wife was pregnant with their third child when he died. His loved ones remembered his kindness, dedication to service and the lasting impact he continues to have on those who knew him.

Just two weeks ago, family, friends and community members gathered in the Edenwald section of the Bronx for the renaming of East 172nd Street in Islam's honor. It's just steps away from the home he shared with his family.

"Hopefully everybody from the community and New York City remembers him the way we remember him as a person that was helpful, cheerful," said his brother-in-law Zamilur Rahman.

Rahman said the tragedy has been especially devastating for Islam's children.

"His kids, they're still wondering. The youngest one is wondering when his dad is coming," he said. "We just miss you. It's just so surreal even to imagine what we went through a year ago."