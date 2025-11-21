2 pedestrians injured, 1 critically, in explosion at Midtown Manhattan parking garage

An explosion in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday night sent debris flying, injuring two pedestrians.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on 53rd Street between Lexington and Third avenues.

Fire officials say a diesel generator malfunction caused an explosion, sending an air vent flying into the street.

"I hear the boom, so when I look up, I see the black smoke coming out from across the street, and the cover from that building came across like a bullet," witness Carlos Nanez said.

Two 25-year-old women who were walking on the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street were hurt.

"I called 911 for the girls because I saw the girl was not responding, was not moving at that point," Nanez said.

FDNY officials said both women were taken to a local hospital, one with minor injuries and one in critical condition.

Once the FDNY responded, they said they had the situation under control within 20 minutes and were able to diagnose the source of the issue quickly.

"There was some kind of back draft or a back puff of a generator which caused the vent assembly to explode and come off the building," an FDNY official said.

Friday, an FDNY vehicle and a handful of fire officials remained at the scene. A brief look inside the building appeared to show a charred vent on the far wall, but minimal damage otherwise.

So far Friday, fire officials have not provided an update on the conditions of the two women.