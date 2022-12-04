Watch CBS News
Police seek individual accused of hitting Midtown building manager with chair

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to find an individual accused of hitting a man with a chair in Midtown.

According to police, three people were allegedly smoking marijuana in the vestibule of a building around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, and the building manager tried to get them to leave.

One of the individuals then allegedly picked up a chair and hit the building manager in the head with it.

All three individuals ran off.

The 61-year-old building manager was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious head injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on December 3, 2022 / 7:43 PM

