Midtown attack suspect fractured 71-year-old woman's elbow, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- An attack on a 71-year-old woman in Manhattan left her hospitalized with a fractured elbow and now police are searching for the suspect. 

According to police, the suspect bumped into the woman and pushed her to the ground on Seventh Avenue near West 36th Street back on Nov. 8. 

NYPD released new images of a man suspected in the assault. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on December 11, 2022 / 9:56 AM

