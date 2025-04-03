Amid $10 million deficit, Middletown, N.J. mayor proposes plan to keep schools open

The mayor of Middletown, N.J. announced a proposal that would keep schools open and prevent cuts to on-site school safety officers, as the district faces a large deficit.

The move comes after Middletown Schools Superintendent Jessica Alfone threatened to close two elementary schools and a middle school caused major concern throughout the community. The tentative proposal announced on March 18 included closing Navasink and Leonardo elementary schools and convert Bayshore Middle School into a combined elementary school due to a $10 million school district deficit. Bayshore kids would be consolidated into other middle schools.

Parents said the felt blindsided, especially since Navasink is one of the highest-performing schools in the state.

New plan would save the schools

The first part of the plan entails acquiring a 10 acre plot of land, valued at about $2 million, which is expected to bring additional revenue to the town without raising taxes. The second part of the plan would have the town absorb costs to keep school safety officers in each building, which would save the district $600,000.

"Together, these two actions would provide the district with $2.6 million in support. Funding that would support the district and keep these schools open," Mayor Tony Perry said.

"To me, this checks every box for everyone involved and allows us to turn the page and move forward and figure out how we could work together for the future," Jenny Cox of Save Middletown Schools said.

"I am grateful for the collaboration between the Township and the school district, which has led to a positive outcome for our students and families. By working together, we are paving the way for a sustainable and thriving future for both our students and the entire school community." Alfone said.

Perry's proposal also includes cutting an estimated 40 administrative and duplicate positions, district-wide.

The Middletown Board of Education is set to vote on the proposal next Tuesday night.