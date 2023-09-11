Michael Bloomberg becomes latest New Yorker demanding Biden administration help city with asylum seeker crisis

NEW YORK -- Former mayor Michael Bloomberg became the latest New Yorker demanding action from Washington in the asylum seeker crisis.

Monday, he said it's "anti-American" to not help them.

CBS New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports Bloomberg's plea comes as Mayor Eric Adams defends his decision to order painful new budget cuts if President Biden and Congress don't come through.

Bloomberg not only stood next to Adams at the 9/11 ceremony, he joined him in calling out the president and members of Congress for not fixing the asylum seeker crisis.

"The Biden administration has failed to address the steep price many cities are paying for a system they didn't create and borders the cities don't control," Bloomberg complained in an opinion piece for The New York Times. "The White House ought to recognize the political damage the crisis will do to Democrats up and down the ticket in 2024 if it doesn't take swift and decisive action."

Bloomberg has largely opted to stay out of New York City politics since leaving office, but apparently the crisis became so overwhelming that he felt he had to step in.

He also sided with Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul in demanding work authorization for the more than 110,000 asylum seekers who've arrived here.

"To deny immigrants the opportunity to work - and force them to rely on public handouts - is as anti-American as anything I can think of. It is harmful not only to the refugees, but to our country - especially at a time when so many businesses are facing labor shortages," said Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Adams defended his decision to ask city agencies to prepare painful budget cuts of up to 15% if the state and federal governments don't pony up more money to house, clothe and feed the asylum seekers.

"The economic impact of this on New Yorkers is going to be devastating, and I must be honest with New Yorkers. I can't sugarcoat this, I can't try to be politically correct. I need to let New Yorkers know what we are facing," said Adams.

It's the very services New Yorkers depend on - police, fire, sanitation and schools - that will be on the chopping block.

Adams also said he would have to start moving women and children into barracks, like "mega shelters," a move former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn called "simply unacceptable."

Quinn heads the city's largest provider of housing and supportive services for women and children.