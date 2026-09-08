Former New York Mets players visit FDNY to commemorate 9/11, promote healing

Every year since the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, New York's Major League Baseball teams visit firefighters and first responders to commemorate that day.

Former Mets players from the 2001 season were at Ladder 25 on the Upper West Side on Tuesday.

"We lost three guys from here after 9/11, and we lost everybody working that day," FDNY Ladder 25 Captain Daniel Donleavy said. "It's just crazy that it's 25 years."

"When we found out that there was an embracing core at Ground Zero, it gave us a little bit more, I think, ease to be able to try to do what we could, just as a group to promote some healing," former Met Todd Ziele said.

As New Yorkers vow to never forget that tragic day 25 years ago, members of both organizations say it becomes more important to pass these traditions down to the next generation.

Even though he wasn't part of the 2001 team, former Mets third baseman and captain David Wright joined the firehouse visit. Ziele said Wright "picked up where we left off."

"Let's teach the younger players. Let's show the younger players how important this is," Wright said.

It wasn't easy for the Mets to get back on the field after the attacks. Mets historian Jay Horwitz recalled the team would deliver supplies to first responders in the morning, then practice in the afternoon.

"No one knew what to expect. It was personal for a lot of our guys. Bobby Valentine was from Connecticut. John Franco was from Brooklyn," he said.

During the visit, players and firefighters reminisced on the first Mets home game after the attacks. It took place on Sept. 21, 2001, and Mike Piazza hit a home run to bring the Mets a much-needed win against the Atlanta Braves.

Members of the Yankees – including Aaron Judge, Cam Schlittler and manager Aaron Boone – also recently visited FDNY firehouses in Manhattan, honoring firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.