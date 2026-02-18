Mets history up for grabs as Tom Seaver's personal collection goes up for auction

Some pieces of New York sports history are heading up for auction: Tom Seaver's personal collection.

Seaver's family is sharing some of his most treasured pieces with the world, all available to bid on for the next two weeks. It includes his championship ring, which may fetch more than $300,000. His All Star rings were less flashy, like the man who wore them. A hat he wore when the Mets won the 1969 championship is also up for grabs.

"It's the history makes it so interesting"

A baseball is one of the many items up for auction. CBS News New York

For some, it isn't just memorabilia - it's a piece of the city. They're calling it an auction, but in many ways it's a homecoming.

"It's a little bit of both. It's memorabilia, but it's also the history that makes it so interesting to collectors," said Mike Provenzale of Heritage Auctions.

Before 1969, the Mets were lovable. After 1969, they were champions.

"He is the greatest Met of all time"

Tom Seaver's hat is among the items up for auction. CBS News New York

"Yes, they were the lovable losers, but winning '69 put them on the map, said 'We belong,' put them on the same level with those other historic teams from New York," Provenzale said.

He added, "Seaver was so dominant his whole career, but especially that season. He gave them a chance every time he was on the mound. Even though they may not have had as much talent at every position as some of the other teams, when Seaver was playing, they were in every game and they had a chance to win, and usually did."

Soon, the gavel will fall and all the treasures up for auction will change hands, all because in 1969 Seaver's right arm changed a franchise.

"He is the greatest Met of all time, so there's a special bond there that I'm sure he would be happy to share with the fans," Provenzale said.