Mets pitcher Jorge López gets ejected, throws glove into stands. What happened next stunned fans.

NEW YORK -- New York Mets pitcher Jorge López threw his glove into the seats behind the dugout after getting ejected from Wednesday's 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field.

López allowed a home run to Shohei Ohtani in the 8th inning before getting tossed by third base umpire Ramon De Jesus. López appeared to be arguing with De Jesus about a check swing call moments earlier.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called López's actions "not acceptable" and said it would be addressed internally. López is expected to be designated for assignment Thursday.

Comments after game shock fans

Asked if he regretted throwing his glove into the stands, López said, "Nope. I don't regret it. I think I've been looking [like] the worst team in probably in the whole MLB."

López reportedly clarified to reporters he meant he felt like the worst teammate on the worst team. He has a 3.76 ERA in 26.1 innings pitched for the Mets this season.

"It definitely doesn't look good," Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor said about López throwing his glove. "If our manager says it's unacceptable, it's unacceptable. I hope tomorrow, he feels completely different."

The Mets have won just nine of their last 30 games after getting swept by the Dodgers.

New York hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game series beginning Thursday. The team will retire Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 during a ceremony before Saturday's 4:10 p.m. game.