Mets' Jared Young to miss rest of season because of concussion sustained in collision

New York Mets first baseman Jared Young will miss the rest of the season because of a concussion sustained when he collided with pitcher Nolan McLean while trying to field a ground ball.

Young was at home recovering Friday, a day after he was struck on the head by a knee of his teammate.

"As good as could be expected and hoped for, given what we saw last night," Mets interim manager Andy Green said before Friday's game against Philadelphia. "All the tests that were ran, we got the right kind of results."

Green said Young was discharged from a hospital overnight and on Friday had the first of what will likely be multiple follow-up doctor's appointments.

"Very optimistic about recovery and continuing to play going forward," Green said. "There's no concerns in that space."

Young is dealing with a headache as well as some memory loss from the collision, according to Green.

With the Phillies ahead 1-0 with the sixth inning, McLean broke to first on a slow roller by Justin Crawford. Young initially moved back toward the bag, but McLean briefly paused, at which point Young reached for the ball with his right hand as he tried to keep a foot on the base.

McLean resumed running, then collided with Young's head, tripping over the first baseman as Crawford crossed the bag. Young fell face first to the ground and was motionless.

Aa 31-year-old in his first full big league season, Young established himself as a regular first baseman by hitting .266 with nine homers and 39 RBIs in 103 games. He missed six weeks with a left knee injury.

New York planned to recall infielder Ronny Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Young on the roster. Green said Brett Baty, Mark Vientos and Christopher Morel will play at first base in place of Young.