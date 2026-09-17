Mets' Jared Young carted off field after collision with teammate Nolan McLean

Mets first baseman Jared Young was carted off the field in the sixth inning of Thursday night's game against Philadelphia after pitcher Nolan McLean accidentally struck him on the head while the two converged on Justin Crawford's slow grounder.

New York said Young was being taken to a hospital for further examination. The team said he has feeling in his extremities.

With the Phillies ahead 1-0, McLean broke to first on contact and Young initially moved back toward the bag. McLean briefly paused, at which point Young reached for the ball with his right hand as he tried to keep a foot on the base.

McLean resumed running. then collided with Young's head, tripping over the first baseman as Crawford crossed the bag. Young fell face first to the ground and was motionless.

Mets manager Andy Green and an athletic trainer immediately ran out from the dugout, and a cart was called for Young.

McLean put his hands on his knees and bent down as all the Mets on the field gathered near Young. Catcher Francisco Alvarez appeared to be praying and members of both teams looked on from the dugouts. Bohm took a knee next to third base.

Young was immobilized on the cart and flashed a thumbs up before the cart disappeared behind the left-center field fence.

The 31-year-old, in the midst of his first full big league season, has established himself as a regular first baseman by hitting .266 with nine homers and 39 RBIs in 103 games. He missed six weeks with a left knee injury.