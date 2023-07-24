Watch CBS News
Sports

Mets go down meekly, drop series finale against Red Sox

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

BOSTON -- Rafael Devers homered, Adam Duvall drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets 6-1 on Sunday night.

Boston opened a four-run third inning with seven straight hits, chasing an ineffective Carlos Carrasco. Connor Wong had three hits for the Red Sox, who finished with 15 and took two of three games in the series.

The victory kept Boston (53-47) tied with the rival New York Yankees for last place in the rugged AL East, though both are just two games out of a playoff spot.

Francisco Lindor had an RBI single off the Green Monster for the disappointing Mets (46-53), who could be a surprising seller heading into the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 10:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.