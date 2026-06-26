Mets fire manager Carlos Mendoza, replacing him with Andy Green

Carlos Mendoza was fired as manager of the underperforming New York Mets on Friday and replaced by Andy Green.

New York is 34-47 following a six-game losing streak, 15 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta and 9 1/2 games back of the NL's last wild-card berth.

Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns made the announcement in a news release Friday.

"Carlos has led the organization with passion and grace and is beloved by everyone who works with him on a daily basis," Stearns said. "Carlos' impact on our players, staff, and culture over the last three seasons has been transformative. Unfortunately, we know we are falling short and change is necessary to move forward."

Mets owner Steve Cohen, with one of baseball's highest payrolls, had high expectations for a team without a World Series title since 1986.

"Our commitment to bringing our fans a championship-caliber team has not changed. There is no sugar coating it: this season has been a disappointment and our fans deserve better than what we've delivered," he said in a statement.

Mendoza has been the manager since 2024 and was named a finalist for NL Manager of the Year. His record was 206-198 during his tenure, according to the release.

Green will take over as interim manager for the remainder of the season. He joined the organization in 2023 and was previously the senior vice president of baseball development.

Green also managed the San Diego Padres from 2016 to 2019. Before that, he was an infielder for the Diamondbacks for four seasons from 2004 to 2006.