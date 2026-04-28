Alex Cora posts farewell message after being fired as Boston Red Sox manager

Alex Cora, who was fired by the Boston Red Sox in a surprising move last weekend, issued a farewell message to the city and the team's fans Tuesday.

Cora posted the message on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Boston, we will miss you.

Gracias for making us part of you. #RedSoxNation, you are the ❤️ of that team, keep believing, you really care and that’s what pushes everyone in the @RedSox to give it all day in and day out.

With respect and love

AC — Alex (@ac13alex) April 28, 2026

Following the team's 17-1 win in Baltimore on Saturday, Cora was fired along with hitting coach Pete Faste, bench coach Ramón Vázquez, third base coach Kyle Hudson, major league hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin and assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson.

The team said Jason Varitek, the coach of game planning and run prevention, would be reassigned to a new role. There have been reports that Varitek will not accept the new role.

Hours after Cora was fired, he posted on X with a smiling emoji, writing "Happy!"

After winning a World Series in 2007 as a player with the Red Sox, Cora led the team to a title in 2018 in his first year as manager.

In just over seven seasons in the Red Sox dugout, Cora went 620-541. His 620 wins puts him third in team history behind Joe Cronin and Terry Francona.

Chad Tracy, who was leading the Worcester Red Sox until Cora was fired, was named interim manager.

The Red Sox have now won three straight games, but they're still 12-17 and in last place in the American League East.

"It really comes down to the belief we have in the players, and the belief we have in the group to accomplish what we set out to accomplish," chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Sunday. "By acting today, it gives us 135 games ahead of us, almost a full season's worth of run, to take advantage of this fresh start."