Mets-Dodgers NLCS starts Sunday. Full series schedule and start times
NEW YORK -- The New York Mets play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 National League Championship Series beginning with Game 1 on Sunday.
The Mets are in the NLCS for the first time since 2015 after defeating the rival Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series.
The Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers in a thrilling three-game Wild Card series to start their MLB postseason run.
The winners of the best-of-seven championship series between the Mets and Dodgers will play the American League champions in the World Series, which the Mets have not won since 1986.
New York and Los Angeles also met in the 1988 NLCS, which the Dodgers won in seven games.
Here's the 2024 NLCS schedule announced by Major League Baseball so far, including start times and broadcast information:
2024 NLCS schedule
Game 1
When: Sunday, Oct. 13, first pitch at 8:15 p.m. (ET)
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
TV: FOX
Game 2
When: Monday, Oct. 14, first pitch at 4:08 p.m. (ET)
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
TV: FOX/FS1
Game 3
When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, first pitch at 8:08 p.m. (ET)
Where: Citi Field in Queens, NY
TV: FS1
Game 4
When: Thursday, Oct. 17, first pitch TBD
Where: Citi Field in Queens, NY
TV: FOX/FS1
Game 5 (if necessary)
When: Friday, Oct 18, first pitch TBD
Where: Citi Field in Queens, NY
TV: FOX/FS1
Game 6 (if necessary)
When: Sunday Oct. 20, first pitch TBD
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
TV: FOX/FS1
Game 7 (if necessary)
When: Monday, Oct. 21, first pitch TBD
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA
TV: FOX/FS1