Mets-Dodgers NLCS starts Sunday. Full series schedule and start times

Fans fired up as Mets clinch a playoff series at Citi Field for the 1st time

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 National League Championship Series beginning with Game 1 on Sunday.

The Mets are in the NLCS for the first time since 2015 after defeating the rival Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series.

The Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers in a thrilling three-game Wild Card series to start their MLB postseason run.

The winners of the best-of-seven championship series between the Mets and Dodgers will play the American League champions in the World Series, which the Mets have not won since 1986.

The New York Mets celebrate in the locker room at Citi Field after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. Frank Franklin II / AP

New York and Los Angeles also met in the 1988 NLCS, which the Dodgers won in seven games.

Here's the 2024 NLCS schedule announced by Major League Baseball so far, including start times and broadcast information:

2024 NLCS schedule

Game 1

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, first pitch at 8:15 p.m. (ET)

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX

Game 2

When: Monday, Oct. 14, first pitch at 4:08 p.m. (ET)

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX/FS1

Game 3

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, first pitch at 8:08 p.m. (ET)

Where: Citi Field in Queens, NY

TV: FS1

Game 4

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, first pitch TBD

Where: Citi Field in Queens, NY

TV: FOX/FS1

Game 5 (if necessary)

When: Friday, Oct 18, first pitch TBD

Where: Citi Field in Queens, NY

TV: FOX/FS1

Game 6 (if necessary)

When: Sunday Oct. 20, first pitch TBD

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX/FS1

Game 7 (if necessary)

When: Monday, Oct. 21, first pitch TBD

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX/FS1