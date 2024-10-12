Yankees host ALCS Game 1 on Monday. Here's what to know.
NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees host Game 1 of the 2024 American League Championship Series on Monday.
The Yankees will play the winner of Saturday afternoon's AL Division Series Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers.
New York, the American League East division champions, advanced to the ALCS after defeating the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS.
The winner of the best-of-seven championship series will play either the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
ALCS Games 1 and 2 will be at Yankee Stadium and, if necessary, so will Games 6 and 7.
Here is the ALCS schedule announced by Major League Baseball so far, with start times and broadcast information:
2024 ALCS schedule
Game 1
When: Monday, Oct. 14, first pitch at 7:38 p.m. (ET)
Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY
TV: TBS, TruTV, Max
Game 2
When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, first pitch at 7:38 p.m. (ET)
Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY
TV: TBS, TruTV, Max
Game 3
When: Thursday, Oct. 17, first pitch TBD
Where: TBD
TV: TBS
Game 4
When: Friday, Oct. 18, first pitch TBD
Where: TBD
TV: TBS
Game 5 (if necessary)
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, first pitch TBD
Where: TBD
TV: TBS
Game 6 (if necessary)
When: Monday, Oct. 21, first pitch TBD
Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY
TV: TBS
Game 7 (if necessary)
When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, first pitch TBD
Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY
TV: TBS