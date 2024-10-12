Yankees host ALCS Game 1 on Monday. Here's what to know.

Fans party in NYC after Yankees' clinching win in ALDS

Fans party in NYC after Yankees' clinching win in ALDS

Fans party in NYC after Yankees' clinching win in ALDS

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees host Game 1 of the 2024 American League Championship Series on Monday.

The Yankees will play the winner of Saturday afternoon's AL Division Series Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers.

New York, the American League East division champions, advanced to the ALCS after defeating the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS.

The winner of the best-of-seven championship series will play either the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The New York Yankees celebrate in the locker room after a win over the Kansas City Royals in Game Four of the Division Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 10, 2024. / Getty Images

ALCS Games 1 and 2 will be at Yankee Stadium and, if necessary, so will Games 6 and 7.

Here is the ALCS schedule announced by Major League Baseball so far, with start times and broadcast information:

2024 ALCS schedule

Game 1

When: Monday, Oct. 14, first pitch at 7:38 p.m. (ET)

Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY

TV: TBS, TruTV, Max

Game 2

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, first pitch at 7:38 p.m. (ET)

Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY

TV: TBS, TruTV, Max

Game 3

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, first pitch TBD

Where: TBD

TV: TBS

Game 4

When: Friday, Oct. 18, first pitch TBD

Where: TBD

TV: TBS

Game 5 (if necessary)

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, first pitch TBD

Where: TBD

TV: TBS

Game 6 (if necessary)

When: Monday, Oct. 21, first pitch TBD

Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY

TV: TBS

Game 7 (if necessary)

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, first pitch TBD

Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY

TV: TBS