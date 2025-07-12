Mark Vientos, Francisco Lindor power Mets past Royals 8-3

Mark Vientos hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer in the ninth and the New York Mets came back to beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Friday night.

Brandon Nimmo singled to open the eighth before Lindor and Juan Soto walked to load the bases against Steven Cruz (2-1). Carlos Estévez entered to strike out Pete Alonso before Vientos cleared the bases, giving New York a 4-3 lead.

Lindor added his 19th homer in the ninth. He has 29 home runs and 81 RBIs against the Royals, his most against any opponent. Soto followed with his 22nd homer, the sixth pair of back-to-back homers by the 2025 Mets.

Kodai Senga returns from injury

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel / AP

Kodai Senga returned from the injured list to make his first start since leaving the June 12 Mets game with a right hamstring strain. Working on a pitch limit, Senga threw four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four.

Kansas City starter Michael Wacha allowed a run on two hits and three walks in five innings, striking out five.

Reliever Huascar Brazobán (5-2) got the win after allowing four hits and a two-run homer by Bobby Witt Jr. while pitching the seventh.

Key moment

After Kyle Isbel's seventh-inning leadoff single, pinch-runner Tyler Tolbert stole second. The Mets challenged and the safe call was overturned because Tolbert came off the bag during his head-first slide. Witt homered two batters later.

Key stat

Senga's "ghost fork" has induced 113 of his 206 career strikeouts.

Up next

Mets RHP Frankie Montas (1-1, 6.14 ERA) is set to face Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen (5-8, 4.61) on Saturday.