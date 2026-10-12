Shooting in the Bronx hospitalizes 2, including 1-year-old girl

Police are searching for a suspect they say opened fire in the middle of the afternoon on Monday in the Bronx, injuring two people.

The say a bullet pierced a nearby Honda and another struck a man in the area outside a strip of businesses near 726 Cortlandt Ave., in the Melrose section.

Surveillance video shows a person dressed all in black appear to pull a gun and start firing. Moments later, you see a teenager, later identified as a 16-year-old, with a 1-year-old baby in her arms rush out of the car.

When investigators arrived, they said they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the ankle and a little girl who was injured by flying glass from a bullet that struck the windshield.

Police sources say they do not believe the teen and the baby in the car were the intended target.

"All of a sudden bam, bam, bam, bam. I would say eight or 10 pops," witness David Valentin said. "It's crazy. Whatever person did that, they have to find them and get them off the streets because that's dangerous."

The wounded man and the little girl were transported to Lincoln Hospital. Police sources say they don't believe the victims knew each other.

"It's unfortunate. It does, fortunately, sound like they're going to make it, but nonetheless it's a dangerous situation in a relatively quiet area," resident Just Moore said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.