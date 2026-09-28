DNA clears man in Queens child sex abuse case, but points to another person linked to multiple crimes, DA says

DNA evidence led to all charges being dropped against a man accused of attacking an 11-year-old in Queens.

In an exclusive interview, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz says her team found the actual attacker and linked him to two other crimes.

Katz told CBS News New York there might be more victims out there.

Katz said an image captures Stephon Sanderson trying to kidnap a 9-year-old on her way to school in 2024. Investigators say Sanderson faked a call with the girl's mother, saying she gave permission for her to ride off with him on his bike in Richmond Hill.

"The child knew he wasn't talking to the mother, so she grabbed the phone and ran to school," Katz said.

Katz is now charging Sanderson not just with attempted kidnapping; she alleges he also raped an 18-year-old and sexually abused an 11-year-old.

"I'm very proud of the work this office did in order to tie all these crimes together and so justice will be served," Katz said.

This indictment says Sanderson raped a woman about a year after the kidnapping attempt. Prosecutors claim he tied the 18-year-old up before she broke free and ran to a nearby police car. Responding officers did not find Sanderson.

Days later, investigators say he forced an 11-year-old girl into the woods in Forest Park, groped her, and punched her in the face.

"Anytime you have sexual crimes it's quite disturbing. When you have it with children, it highlights even more for you as a law enforcement agent," Katz said.

Investigators say Sanderson ran off when the girl screamed out for her dad, but prosecutors say the father and daughter pointed out someone else at the park as the attacker.

Police arrested that person -- not Sanderson -- and prosecutors requested a DNA sample from the girl's shirt.

"Miraculously, there was actually some DNA on there, and you know it's not always the case. You could have a situation where there is no DNA," Katz said.

Earlier this year, prosecutors learned the DNA did not match the man the girl pointed out in the park, and requested his release.

This month, the NYPD arrested Sanderson on a warrant for driving while intoxicated in Pennsylvania. Investigators say they tested the butt of a cigarette he'd smoked at the 102nd Precinct and found a DNA match to the shirt.

"Do you think there might be more victims out there?" CBS News New York's Tim McNicholas asked.

"Part of the reason we are grateful for your coverage is that there might be more victims," Katz said.

Katz and the NYPD are asking any other victims to come forward. She says DNA also matched evidence found from the rape of the 18-year-old.

We reached out to the NYPD and to Sanderson's attorney asking for interviews and neither has gotten back to us.