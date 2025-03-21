1 killed in crash involving fire truck on Long Island

One person was killed Thursday in a crash involving a fire truck in Suffolk County.

The ladder truck and a sedan collided at a busy Medford intersection on Route 112 just south of the Long Island Expressway. The volunteer firefighters were responding to a working house fire in North Patchogue.

Sedan door impaled on fire truck's bumper in crash

Dash cam video shows traffic stopping as the Medford Fire Department truck, with its lights and sirens on, proceeds through an intersection, then hits a sedan.

The collision was so forceful, the door of the sedan was impaled on the truck's front bumper, sending the crushed vehicle nearly a block down the road.

The sedan's sole occupant – identified as 39-year-old Jason Copper, of Sound Beach – did not survive.

"I went to the hospital, and that was it," said Michael Copper, the victim's father.

Copper said his son ran a swimming pool business out of the family home after graduating from Sachem High and would never intentionally disregard stopping or pulling over for an emergency vehicle.

Jason Copper was killed Thursday in a crash involving a fire truck in Suffolk County. Photo provided

Investigators trying to determine cause of crash

Investigators say it is unclear if Copper had a green light, or simply didn't hear the sirens or observe other vehicles stopped at the intersection.

"When our emergency lights are activated, it automatically turns the red lights green," Medford Fire District Commissioner Eric Rotermund said.

"The investigation is ongoing. It's gonna be a while, I'm sure, before they come to the final result," Medford Fire District Chairman Joseph DeStefano said.

Rotermund and colleagues are finding it difficult to come to grips with the tragedy.

"Our firefighters are very lucky. You know, they did go to the hospital, but thank God they're OK. But it could have been catastrophic for the firefighters as well," Rotermund said. "Everyone here is definitely emotional about it."

Both the fire truck and sedan were impounded for safety checks.