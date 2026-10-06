Measles outbreak in New York prompts Gov. Hochul to declare state disaster emergency

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency in response to the ongoing measles outbreak.

As of Oct. 3, there have been seven confirmed cases in New York City and 101 across the rest of the state.

Health officials said 92 cases were reported among under-immunized and rural communities since July 15.

The executive order issued Monday enables state officials to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows healthcare professionals to take additional steps to get New Yorkers vaccinated and tested.

The pool of people who can administer vaccines is now expanded to include paramedics, advanced EMS providers, pharmacists and midwives. Nurses are now also allowed to order testing in addition to physicians.

"After reviewing the latest data on measles cases in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront this disease," Hochul said in a statement. "No one should get seriously ill or die from a vaccine-preventable disease. That is why I have taken steps to increase the number of health professionals who can vaccinate and test. These emergency measures will protect New Yorkers and support our community partners as they work tirelessly to address the spread of this disease."

State officials also launched the Measles Dashboard, allowing the public to track local health risks and raise awareness about measles.

Measles is a highly contagious disease typically spread through sneezes and coughs. Symptoms include a rash that starts on the face and spreads all over the body, according to the World Health Organization.

New Yorkers are urged to protect themselves by making sure they are up to date on their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines.

Children should receive their first dose of the vaccine at 12 months and their second between ages 4 and 6, according to the state's Health Department.

Infants who are 6 to 11 months old can also receive an early dose of the vaccine before travel or if they are at risk of being exposed, health officials said.