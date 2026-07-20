Meal delivery program offers food and connection for NYC veterans

Every day, Ryan McCormack climbs into his van and heads out to deliver meals to veterans across New York City.

After six years with the nonprofit God's Love We Deliver, McCormack is preparing for a new mission. In August, he'll leave to join the U.S. Army, a decision he said was inspired in part by the veterans he met along his delivery route.

"The clients that really appreciate what we do, they're there waiting for us to speak with them every day," McCormack said. "I love America and I want to do my part. Seeing how proud they were to serve their country and, you know, all the advice that they have given me."

One of his regular stops is the Canarsie home of Army veteran Chokel Taylor, who receives weekly meal deliveries through the program.

Taylor said living with anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder can make even routine errands feel overwhelming.

"My mental health issues really makes it hard to sometimes go out that front door. If it's something simple like grocery shopping, it might take me five hours to get the courage to go out that door because of the noises and things like that," Taylor explained.

"It makes me feel good to do stuff for other people"

The meals are provided through Connected, a veterans-specific program operated by God's Love We Deliver. At the organization's new headquarters in Industry City, volunteers prepare medically tailored meals for hundreds of deliveries each week.

"It makes me feel good to do stuff for other people," volunteer Genevieve Saucier said.

Program leaders say it helps address some of the basic challenges veterans may face as they transition to civilian life.

"Without nutrition, without food, there's nothing else that can exist. Medication compliance ... they're more at risk to visit the emergency room. They're more at risk for homelessness because food cost money. So it's a basic entry point to stabilize," said Lori Gaskell, population health director for the organization.

The nonprofit also provides weekly meals for veterans' caregivers and dependents, helping ease the burden on the entire household.

Nearly 400 veterans participate in the program through a qualifying diagnosis. For many, the knock at the door matters just as much as what's inside the bag.

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