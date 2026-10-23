An N.J. mayoral candidate allegedly removed political signs. How hidden AirTags helped lead police to her

A New Jersey councilwoman and mayoral candidate is under investigation after being accused of removing political yard signs in West Orange.

CBS News New York obtained police body camera footage showing West Orange Councilwoman Tammy Williams handing over yard signs from the trunk of her car to a West Orange police detective.

The footage was obtained through an Open Public Records Act request filed by Jarrett Seltzer, owner of Bagels by Jarrett.

Seltzer said he purchased the signs to express opposition for both Williams' and her opponent, incumbent Mayor Susan McCartney.

"We put some AirTags in the signs just in case anyone stole them," Seltzer said. "Shock to me. A little bit later, the AirTag pinged over at Tammy Williams' house."

Seltzer said one of the signs was removed from his property on Oct. 10, prompting him to file a police report.

Five days after the sign was reported missing from the lawn of a vacant building on Main Street, police confronted Williams. Body-camera video captured part of the exchange.

"How is it a theft?" Williams says in the video.

"Because it's not your sign," the detective responds.

Williams has said she had permission from the property's owner to remove the signs.

In a statement to CBS News New York, Williams' campaign said, "Removing a sign from private property with the owner's permission is not theft."

Seltzer disputes that claim.

"Here's my thing: If you're going to be the head of the executive branch here in West Orange, you can't be stealing signs, and you can't be lying to police officers," Seltzer said.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the matter remains under investigation.