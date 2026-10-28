Demonstrators protest Mayor Zohran Mamdani's move to replace NYC Commission on Racial Equity chairwoman

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's efforts to replace the chairwoman of the New York City's independent Commission on Racial Equity (CORE) are sparking controversy.

Chairwoman Linda Tigani was publicly critical of the mayor's delay in issuing a mandated report on racial equity goals.

Mamdani is trying to replace Tigani with Christopher Alexander, executive director of the NAACP who was the first head of New York state's troubled rollout of the legalization of marijuana. Tigani was put in place by Mamdani's predecessor, Adams.

Demonstrators gathered Wednesday on the steps of City Hall with signs that said "Stand up to Zohran."

"In August, a Black woman judge said you broke the law ... for the failures to release the racial equity plan," speaker Tyrik Washington said. "You now have the audacity to want to strongarm NYC CORE."

Tigani slammed the mayor's actions.

"Mayor, you are required to release a racial equity plan that actually changes our lives," she said. "It does not mean that you keep commissioners like Jessica Tisch on payroll and in office. But you are willing to undermine the independence of CORE by deciding that the only deadline for racial equity that you will abide by is the removal of the chair and executive director."

Despite the criticism, the mayor did not relent. While he praised her work on the commission, at an unrelated press conference, he said it was still his intention to replace her.

"Alongside the City Council, we have agreed to extend her term to next summer, and we're excited to work with the same council to put forward Christopher Alexander as the next commissioner," Mamdani said.