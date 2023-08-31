Mayor Eric Adams to lead rally calling for more federal help for asylum seekers

Mayor Adams hosting rally for help with asylum seekers

Mayor Adams hosting rally for help with asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is leading a rally Thursday in Lower Manhattan, once again calling on the federal government to help with the influx of asylum seekers.

A large crowd is expected to gather for the rally around 10 a.m. in Foley Square.

Gov. Kathy Hochul met with members of the Biden administration Wednesday at the White House to discuss how the feds can support the state.

The governor said they discussed support for health, education and housing, but her main focus was getting work authorization so the asylum seekers can work legally.

Aside from work authorization, Adams says his big mission is to keep up with providing shelter for the overwhelming number of asylum seekers.

The mayor wants to house them beyond the five boroughs -- which is where he and Hochul seem to clash.

"We don't have an option. New York City has run out of room," Adams said earlier this week. "We are going to use any space that's available to take the pressure off New York City residents."

"We cannot and will not force other parts of our state to shelter migrants," said the governor.

The White House says funding is available for the city to provide housing for eligible families, which includes up to 14,000 vouchers. The Biden administration is also working to turn the Floyd Bennet Field into migrant housing and make a John F. Kennedy International Airport hangar available at no cost to the state.