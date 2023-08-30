Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks to discuss back-to-school plans for children of asylum seekers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks will lay out his plans Wednesday to handle thousands of migrant students starting school next week.

The chancellor is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. about his plans to help the children of asylum seekers

Many will need extra support learning a second language and arranging transportation to and from school.   

On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James reaffirmed all public schools must accept children regardless of their immigration status. 

Watch the chancellor's announcement streaming live on CBS News New York. CBS New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer will also have more on the story coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 11:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.