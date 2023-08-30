Watch Live: New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks to discuss back-to-school plans for children of asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks will lay out his plans Wednesday to handle thousands of migrant students starting school next week.

The chancellor is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. about his plans to help the children of asylum seekers.

Many will need extra support learning a second language and arranging transportation to and from school.

On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James reaffirmed all public schools must accept children regardless of their immigration status.

