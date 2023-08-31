Gov. Kathy Hochul asks Biden administration to help get asylum seekers working legally

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul met with members of the Biden administration at the White House on Wednesday to discuss how they can support New York's influx of asylum seekers.

She said they discussed support for health, education and housing, but her main focus was to get asylum seekers working legally.

"They will bring many more people, and I've asked for high numbers, so I don't know the number yet, if people who work for Homeland Security to literally show up in Manhattan, make themselves available to allow us to start processing thousands of people so they can apply for asylum legally, and that triggers the time that allows them to work legally," Hochul said.

Hochul released the following statement Wednesday night:

"Earlier today I met, for more than two hours, with senior members of the Biden Administration in the West Wing of the White House for a frank and productive conversation about how the federal government can, and must, provide additional support to the people of New York as we work to address the ongoing influx of asylum seekers and migrants. We focused on a number of immediate and tangible actions, including several that would allow more individuals to work legally in the United States, as well as long-term actions to end this crisis. "As New Yorkers know, securing expedited work authorization for asylum seekers and migrants has been and remains my top priority. It is the only way to help asylum seekers become self-sustaining, so they can move into permanent housing. I am especially pleased that the federal government has agreed to provide personnel, data, and resources to identify the thousands of individuals in New York who are already eligible, but have not yet applied, for work authorization. "This is a critical first step but make no mistake: it is not enough to fully address this crisis or provide the level of support that New Yorkers need and deserve. That is why in the days ahead I will continue working to secure expedited work authorization for even more individuals, expanded financial support for New York, and long-overdue immigration reforms. I am grateful to the White House for agreeing to continue these productive discussions and strengthening the partnership at all levels of government to respond to this crisis."

The Biden administration announced a first-of-its-kind national campaign that will allow asylum seekers to sign up for text or email notifications with information on how to apply for employment authorization.