Mayor Eric Adams holds first community forum on public safety

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams held his first community forum on public safety Wednesday night.

He spoke to residents, activists and leaders in Downtown Brooklyn.

"We all agree that this gun violence is taking too many family members. We can't live in a city where 50 people are shot. We can't live in a city where young people pick up a gun faster than they can get an iPad," Adams said.

In addition to crime, the conversation with community members focused on several quality-of-life issues, including education, homelessness and job creation.

Adams encouraged better communication between City Hall and residents, as well as neighbor to neighbor.