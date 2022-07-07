Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams holds first community forum on public safety

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mayor holds first community forum on public safety
Mayor holds first community forum on public safety 00:45

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams held his first community forum on public safety Wednesday night.

He spoke to residents, activists and leaders in Downtown Brooklyn.

"We all agree that this gun violence is taking too many family members. We can't live in a city where 50 people are shot. We can't live in a city where young people pick up a gun faster than they can get an iPad," Adams said.

In addition to crime, the conversation with community members focused on several quality-of-life issues, including education, homelessness and job creation.

Adams encouraged better communication between City Hall and residents, as well as neighbor to neighbor.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 11:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.