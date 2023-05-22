Gov. Kathy Hochul urges suburban county executives to reject "bigoted policies," welcome asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is imploring suburban county executives to welcome asylum seekers and reject was she called "bigoted policies" that are not what New York stands for.

Hochul is the granddaughter of Irish immigrants who worked on farms and as domestics when they came to the U.S. Her father worked in a steel mill and her family lived in a trailer. Making the American dream available to the latest wave of immigrants is personal.

"I also want to say to parts of our country and our state who are enacting bigoted policies based on fear and intimidation, join us. Join us. let people know the true story of what New York is," said Hochul.

They were strong words from Hochul, trying to convince local officials to welcome some of the tens of thousands of asylum seekers arriving here.

It came just a day after Suffolk County became the latest area to announce plans to ban asylum seekers sent from New York City.

In addition to a plea based on basic humanity, the governor said she will also talk to local officials about the contributions asylum seekers can make to their economies.

"I understand hesitation of the unknown, but these individuals are coming will full financial support," said Hochul.

Albany Republicans don't believe her.

"When I talk to my local county officials, none of them believe that they will not be on the hook for some of these costs," said Senate Republican Leader Bob Ortt.

They also introduced a number of anti-asylum seeker bills. One bans housing migrants on SUNY campuses. Another prohibits housing migrants in public schools, including in New York City.

Although the bills are unlikely to gain much traction in the Democrat-controlled Senate, they reflect the sentiment of some reluctant county executives.

"It's as if we're living in the Twilight Zone. Who would have thought that you would need a law to protect our children from this lunacy," said Sen. Andrew Lanza.

Mayor Eric Adams said every option is on the table after the city received 5,800 asylum seekers last week.

"There are two moments in life, as I say to our friends in the media. There is a 'I gotcha' moment and there is "I got you' moment, and some of the things we are seeing is really working against the people of the city," said Adams.

Adams and Hochul are calling on the federal government to provide expedited work permits for asylum seekers. They said there are thousands of jobs available.