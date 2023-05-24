Watch CBS News

Adams administration defends right-to-shelter suspension

Mayor Eric Adams and key members of his administration have mounted an all-hands-on-deck defense of his decision to ask a judge to suspend a decades-old requirement that the city provide shelter to anyone who needs it. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
