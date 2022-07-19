Mayor Eric Adams: NYC needs more federal help to cover costs of increasing number of asylum seekers from Latin America

NEW YORK - New York City is seeing a sharp increase in the number of asylum seekers from Latin America.

Mayor Eric Adams says the city urgently needs federal money and resources to provide support.

The city say more than 2,800 people from Latin America and other regions entered the shelter system over the last several weeks.

In some instances, families are arriving on buses sent by Texas and Arizona governments. In other cases, the feds are sending individuals.

Adams said in a statement that New York is a city of immigrants that welcomes newcomers with open arms.