Watch Live: Mayor Eric Adams holds media availability on broad range of questions

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is scheduled to hold a media availability Wednesday morning.

The mayor will meet with reporters to answer their questions on a broad range of topics.

It comes nearly a week after the FBI raided the home of his chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs.

Federal investigators are looking into whether Adams received illegal foreign campaign donations from Turkey.

Agents were looking for information about contributions made by KSK Construction, a Williamsburg company with ties to Turkey, and Bay Atlantic University, a small college in Washington that also has ties to Turkey and to the mayor.

A review of campaign finance records by CBS New York found that 11 people employed by KSK, including owner Erdan Arkan, all made contributions to the Adams campaign on the same day, Sept. 7, 2021. Nine of the contributions were for the same amount, $1,250. While most of the contributors live in the five boroughs, one lives in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and another in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

Five employees of Bay Atlantic University each made contributions of $2,000 each on the same date, Sept. 27, 2021. None live in the New York metropolitan area.

A campaign spokesman told CBS New York all five contributions were returned several weeks later.

Neither Adams nor anyone else in his campaign have been charged with any crimes.

