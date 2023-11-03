Mayor Eric Adams' election campaign announces its own investigation into contributions

NEW YORK -- In another attempt at damage control, Mayor Eric Adams' election campaign on Friday announced it's conducting its own investigation into contributions at the center of a federal corruption probe.

The move comes a day after the FBI raided the home of the mayor's chief fundraiser.

Adams is sticking by Brianna Suggs, his embattled chief fundraiser, whose home was raided by the FBI as part of as probe into whether the mayor received illegal campaign donations from Turkey during his 2021 campaign for mayor

The mayor was asked if he'll keep her on the team for his 2025 re-election bid while the investigation continues.

"That's her determination. I have full confidence in her. She has done an amazing job. If she will stay with the campaign team, I would love to have her stay with the campaign," Adams said.

Despite the mayor's confidence in her, Team Adams announced that it's going to do its own investigation.

"Immediately upon learning about the federal inquiry, the campaign started an extensive review of all documents and actions by campaign workers connected to the contributors in question," said 2021 Campaign Counsel Vito Pitta.

Agents were seen carrying away boxes of material after raiding Suggs' Crown Heights brownstone.

The New York Times reported that agents seized three iPhones, two laptop computers, various paper documents and something identified in a warrant as "manila folder labeled 'Eric Adams.'"

The mayor defended hiring Suggs to be his chief fundraiser even though she is only 25.

"Often young African American ladies don't get the opportunities that others receive in this business of politics, and she stood up from intern and became a good staffer and ran our entire fundraising apparatus this previous campaign and this one, as well," Adams said.

The mayor issued a statement saying he was "outraged and angry if anyone attempted to use the campaign to manipulate democracy." He said also that he has no knowledge of anything improper. He has not been identified as a target.

The FBI is looking into several other entities, including a Williamsburg construction company with ties to Turkey and a small university in Washington, D.C., that also has Turkish ties.