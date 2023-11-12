Mayor Eric Adams, City Hall ask FBI to cease leaks of campaign financing probe

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is demanding the FBI stop leaks of its investigation into campaign financing.

This comes as new details emerge about text messages between the mayor and Turkey's consul general.

Adams, as well as City Hall's chief counsel, spoke out Sunday. They gave new statements to CBS New York's Marcia Kramer, who also spoke with multiple sources who confirm new details.

As the FBI investigates whether the mayor's 2021 campaign funneled illegal foreign money from Turkey, sources told Kramer that a text in question was about a new consul building on First Avenue across from the United Nations.

In 2021, the Turkey consul general texted the mayor, who was then Brooklyn borough president, that there was difficulty getting a certificate of occupancy to open, and asked if he can look into it. The mayor did not respond and instead forwarded the text to then-FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro, asking him to look into it. Nigro texted Adams back a few days later that the certificate would go out so the facility could open, according to sources.

In a statement, the mayor said, "As a borough president, part of my routine was to notify government agencies of issues on behalf of constituents and constituencies. I have not been accused of wrongdoing and I will continue to cooperate with investigators."

He reiterated those remarks to reporters on Sunday morning, saying, "What I'm really hoping is that these periodic leaks stop. We're cooperating. We need to do this together so all the facts can come out."

In addition, Lisa Zornberg, City Hall's chief counsel, shared the following:

"The mayor and our team are continuing to work with investigators and cooperate. We hope that investigators will continue to cooperate with us and reprimand any federal officer who has improperly leaked details about this investigation, as such conduct could prejudice the public and undermines the integrity of our law enforcement process."

The FBI seized the mayor's phones and tablet two weeks ago and returned them a few days later. Multiple sources Kramer that the FBI did interview then-FDNY commissioner Nigro and other members of the department, but that was before they took the mayor's electronic devices.

Sources said City Hall and Mayor Adams' campaign did an internal investigation and did find one person acted improperly. That person was reported to the FBI and is not in the mayor's immediate circle.

Again, the mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

CBS New York has been trying to reach the Turkish consul general for comment, but so far has not been successful.