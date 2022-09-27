Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams reflects on trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is back from his tour surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

He met with officials, helped distribute food and supplies, and visited command centers, all to learn how New York City could help.

The mayor said the visit was profound.

"We have so much abundance here and if you don't believe we do then you really need to go on the front lines and see the makeshift housing that people are living through without electricity that gives way to a lack of running water," Adams said.

He noted that New York City has the largest Dominican and Puerto Rican populations outside of those native islands. 

