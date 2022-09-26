Local leaders call for hurricane relief for Puerto Rico as Mayor Eric Adams surveys damage in Dominican Republic

New York lawmakers call for financial support for PR hurricane victims

New York lawmakers call for financial support for PR hurricane victims

New York lawmakers call for financial support for PR hurricane victims

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is on his way back to New York City after touring hurricane damage in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

On day two of his tour surveying Hurricane Fiona's damage, Adams flew to the Dominican Republic, meeting with the country's president before distributing food and supplies.

"This is an on-the-ground group and an on-the-ground organization," Adams said.

.@NYCMayor joined the @SOMOSCare team this morning to distribute food and supplies to residents in hard-hit areas of the Dominican Republic following #HurricaneFiona.



If you want to help, visit this site for organizations collecting donations: https://t.co/aqE4fRSOuL pic.twitter.com/q2Q7KG6hfp — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) September 26, 2022

A day earlier, he was in Puerto Rico, visiting San Juan's emergency command center, assessing what New York City can do to help the Caribbean islands.

"People have lost everything that they own," Adams said.

READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams joins relief team in Puerto Rico to help with Hurricane Fiona response

Sixteen deaths in Puerto Rico have been associated with Hurricane Fiona. As of Sunday night, 45% of the island was still without power and 20% without running water.

As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, along with local leaders, called for federal economic relief on Monday.

"We need help for the people of Puerto Rico, not only to survive and recover, but we need to give them help to rebuild, to rebuild stronger, better, more resilient," she said.

Watch: Sen. Gillibrand calls for billions in federal relief for Puerto Rico

Gillibrand is asking for $1 billion in nutritional assistance and $2.9 billion in emergency supplemental funding. She's also introducing a bill that would allow Puerto Rico to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

"Power cut off, blazing temperatures and a lack of food. The conditions on the ground are horrific," Rep. Nydia Velazquez said.

Calls are also intensifying to modernize the island's antiquated electric grid.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, who just returned a congressional trip, is adding to the chorus of voices.

"The federal government has to leverage every tool at its disposal to cut through the red tape and rebuild the grid, even if it has to play a more hands-on role," he said.

So tragedy won't strike again the next time a storm hits.